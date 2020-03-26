Latimer agreed to terms on a contract with the Redskins on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Latimer served as the Giants' fourth receiver and primary kick return man in 2019, finishing the season with 24 catches for 300 yards. He'll likely assume a depth role for the Redskins next season, especially with youngsters Terry McLaurin (concussion) Trey Quinn (concussion) and Kelvin Harmon on the roster that were all drafted by the team in the past two seasons. He figures to battle Steven Sims for work as the team's primary kick and punt return man as well.