Latimer appeared in court remotely Friday on charges related to his May arrest and is expected to report to training camp Tuesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Latimer was booked on five charges, but court records indicate he is now facing eight, including four felonies. His status remains murky heading into the season, but it appears at this point he will report to camp per usual. He has played the last two seasons with the Giants and recorded a career-high 24 receptions for 300 yards in 2019.