Redskins' Cole Holcomb: Fifth-round Washington selection

The Redskins selected Cole Holcomb in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 173rd overall.

Holcomb (6-foot-1, 235 pounds) put up big production as a three-year starter for North Carolina, though the value of that production is questionable given that the Tar Heels had a memorably bad run defense the entire time. Holcomb will battle for special teams snaps and backup consideration behind Mason and Reuben Foster at inside linebacker.

