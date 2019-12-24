Play

Holcomb notched four solo tackles in Sunday's 41-35 loss to the Giants.

Holcomb has been a steady tackle-producer this season and currently has 99 on the year. He'll look to reach triple digits Week 17 at Dallas.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends