Holcomb played all 16 games in 2019, piling up 101 tackles (70 solo), one sack and three forced fumbles.

The rookie fifth-round pick made 15 starts and played 63.3 percent of defensive snaps, stepping in at inside linebacker after Reuben Foster suffered an ACL tear during the offseason program. There's no assurance of a similar role moving forward, considering Holcomb finished 58th in PFF's grading among 88 qualified linebackers, and he'll be working with a new coaching staff in 2020.