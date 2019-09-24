Holcomb notched nine tackles (six solo) during Monday night's 31-15 loss to the Bears.

Leading his team in tackles, Holcomb was a force for Washington's defense most of the night. However, five turnovers by the home team were too much to overcome Monday. Despite the result, there certainly are positives to take away from Holcomb's performance, and the 23-year-old appears, at least for the time being, to have carved out a regular role on Washington's defense. The rookie linebacker is still searching for his first sack as well as his first interception in the NFL.

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories