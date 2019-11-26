Play

Holcomb had 13 tackles (seven solo) and a sack in Sunday's win over the Lions.

Holcomb reached double-digit tackles for the second time this season despite playing only 67 percent of the defensive snaps. The 23-year-old was averaging five tackles over the previous five games, making him an unreliable IDP option despite Sunday's production.

