Redskins' Colt McCoy: Back to bench
McCoy is expected to assume a reserve role Sunday in Miami behind Case Keenum (foot), Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
In his first action of the season this past Sunday, McCoy had a tough go of it against the Patriots, completing 18 of 27 passes for 119 yards and one interception. The Redskins proceeded to fire Jay Gruden in the wake of that contest, promoting Bill Callahan to interim head coach in the process. Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Callahan will announce a starting QB "later this week," but it appears McCoy will be the second-stringer, at best, this weekend.
