McCoy will be the Redskins' No. 3 quarterback moving forward behind rookie Dwayne Haskins and Case Keenum, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

On Monday, interim coach Bill Callahan named Haskins the starter for the rest of the season, which leaves Keenum and McCoy as reserves. Keenum remains in the concussion protocol, so McCoy could serve as the Redskins' backup QB on Sunday versus the Jets and beyond.