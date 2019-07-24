Redskins' Colt McCoy: Cleared for camp
McCoy (leg) received clearance for the start of training camp, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Coach Jay Gruden said McCoy, Case Keenum and Dwayne Haskins will all get reps throughout training camp in a three-way quarterback battle that could come down to the wire, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports. Keenum has the in-game experience and Haskins the long-term upside, but McCoy at least has one advantage in the form of familiarity with Gruden's offense.
