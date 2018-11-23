McCoy completed 24 of 38 pass attempts for 268 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions during Thursday's 31-23 loss to the Cowboys. He also rushed five times for 28 yards.

McCoy stepped in to replace the injured Alex Smith, matching wits with a tough Dallas defense on the road. He threw touchdown passes to Vernon Davis and Tre Quin in the second and third quarters, respectively, to take the lead, but he threw two of his three interceptions in the latter stages as Dallas came back to win. McCoy clearly isn't afraid to take his shots, but he's going to need to protect the ball better moving forward if Washington is to remain in the playoff hunt. He'll look to do just that in Week 13's Monday night matchup against the Eagles.