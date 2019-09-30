McCoy is a candidate for the starting QB assignment Week 5 against New England, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Case Keenum and Dwayne Haskins both looked terrible in Sunday's 24-3 loss to the Giants, combining for 5.1 yards per pass attempt, four interceptions, three sacks and no touchdowns. It didn't help that Washington played the game without Terry McLaurin (hamstring), Jordan Reed (concussion) and two starting offensive linemen, but the quarterbacks only made things worse. McCoy missed the early part of the year with a leg injury but was a healthy scratch Sunday, after logging full practice participation throughout the week.