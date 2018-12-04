McCoy underwent X-rays after exiting Monday's game against the Eagles and was diagnosed with a fractured right fibula, Lisa Salters reported on the ESPN broadcast.

As a result, McCoy's 2018 campaign is over only two weeks after No. 1 signal-caller Alex Smith (lower leg) suffered a season-ending injury of his own. Those absences leave Mark Sanchez as the only healthy quarterback on the roster, but the team will almost certainly add another option to the roster by Wednesday. The 32-year-old McCoy faces an uncertain future in the NFL in light of his age and the severity of his injury.