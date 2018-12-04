McCoy (lower leg) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Eagles.

McCoy will finish the game four-of-four for 50 yards passing. Mark Sanchez will take over under center for the rest of Monday's contest, but if McCoy is out for an extended period, it seems likely that the Redskins will scan free agency in the coming week for either a starting quarterback or a backup to Sanchez. More will be known about the severity of McCoy's lower leg injury in the near future.