Redskins' Colt McCoy: Downgraded to out
McCoy (lower leg) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Eagles.
McCoy will finish the game four-of-four for 50 yards passing. Mark Sanchez will take over under center for the rest of Monday's contest, but if McCoy is out for an extended period, it seems likely that the Redskins will scan free agency in the coming week for either a starting quarterback or a backup to Sanchez. More will be known about the severity of McCoy's lower leg injury in the near future.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 14
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Pettis? Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings has a playoff edition of Believe it or not, to help you get ready to dominate...
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...