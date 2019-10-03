McCoy and Case Keenum (foot) both took reps under center during the portion of Thursday's practice that was available to the media, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Keim's report seemingly rules out rookie Dwayne Haskins from getting the starting nod Week 5 against the Patriots, though coach Jay Gruden declined to name either McCoy or Keenum as the team's top option. Keenum ditched the walking boot on his right foot but was still listed as a limited participant in Thursday's session, which may have resulted in McCoy taking the lead in most of the tea's drills. More clarity on the Redskins' quarterback plans for this weekend should come after Friday's practice.