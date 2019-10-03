Redskins' Colt McCoy: Gets some first-team work
McCoy and Case Keenum (foot) both took reps under center during the portion of Thursday's practice that was available to the media, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Keim's report seemingly rules out rookie Dwayne Haskins from getting the starting nod Week 5 against the Patriots, though coach Jay Gruden declined to name either McCoy or Keenum as the team's top option. Keenum ditched the walking boot on his right foot but was still listed as a limited participant in Thursday's session, which may have resulted in McCoy taking the lead in most of the tea's drills. More clarity on the Redskins' quarterback plans for this weekend should come after Friday's practice.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Rankings: Early-season breakouts, busts
Our Fantasy experts figure out which early-season breakouts they buy, which busts they are...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
Week 5 Trade Values Chart
Is Saquon Barkley coming back sooner than later? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...