Redskins' Colt McCoy: Gets third surgery on leg
McCoy recently had a third surgery on his fractured right fibula, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
McCoy missed the final four weeks of the regular season, but his efforts to make a quick return prevented the injury from healing properly. He's now had two surgeries during the offseason and hasn't been able to participate in any of Washington's voluntary workout program. The 32-year-old eventually is expected to battle Case Keenum for the starting job, though the nature of the competition could change if the team drafts or trades for a young quarterback. There doesn't seem to be any expectation of Alex Smith (leg) playing in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Our latest non-PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest non-PPR mock draft, including where the...
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...