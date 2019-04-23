McCoy recently had a third surgery on his fractured right fibula, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

McCoy missed the final four weeks of the regular season, but his efforts to make a quick return prevented the injury from healing properly. He's now had two surgeries during the offseason and hasn't been able to participate in any of Washington's voluntary workout program. The 32-year-old eventually is expected to battle Case Keenum for the starting job, though the nature of the competition could change if the team drafts or trades for a young quarterback. There doesn't seem to be any expectation of Alex Smith (leg) playing in 2019.