McCoy was absent from Sunday's practice after injuring his right thumb in Friday's game against the Broncos, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

McCoy was 3-of-8 passing for 19 yards and was sacked twice by the Broncos defense. The Redskins went out and acquired undrafted free agent quarterback Connor Jessop on Sunday, which could be a move corresponding to McCoy getting injured. As long as the veteran remains out of practice, expect Kevin Hogan to take snaps with the second-team offense.