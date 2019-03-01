Redskins' Colt McCoy: Has confidence of Gruden
Coach Jay Gruden said he's confident in McCoy's ability, pointing to durability as the major concern, ESPN.com's John Keim reports. "[McCoy's' got a great knowledge of the system, he's comfortable with the guys we have, he's a great leader, he's a competitor." Gruden said. "He can run, he can move and he can make all the throws. But he's been hurt and he hasn't done it."
Gruden also noted that McCoy is stubborn, saying he's not sure if the 32-year-old quarterback will listen to requests to be a bit more cautious. His recent stint as the starter only lasted two games, with McCoy suffering a season-ending fibula fracture in the first quarter of a Week 13 loss to Philadelphia. There's a very real chance he enters training camp as the team's No. 1 quarterback, considering Washington doesn't have much cap space and picks at No. 15 in the first round of the upcoming draft. McCoy was spotted without any support on his injured leg in mid-February, while Alex Smith (leg) still requires a massive stabilizing brace and isn't guaranteed to play football again. McCoy is signed through 2019 with a cap hit of $3.38 million, per overthecap.com.
