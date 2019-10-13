McCoy (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game at Miami.

If the Redskins have to make a change at QB on Sunday, as they have in many games this season, McCoy won't be taking the field. Instead, Case Keenum will get the start while rookie Dwayne Haskins serves as his backup.

