McCoy (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday at the Giants.

McCoy got through a full week of practice for the first time since early August, but the Redskins won't test their luck with the veteran quarterback. Earlier in the week, there seemed to be a chance he'd get a spot start with Case Keenum in a walking boot, but Keenum himself ditched it and will continue to lead the offense. Behind Keenum, rookie Dwayne Haskins is serving as the team's backup signal-caller.

