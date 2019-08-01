Redskins' Colt McCoy: In the mix for QB reps
Coach Jay Gruden said Thursday that McCoy is "right there" in the quarterback competition, Les Carpenter of The Washington Post reports.
With Case Keenum in line to open the season as the starter for a team expected to shift to Dwayne Haskins long-term, McCoy is a name that's often forgotten. He has started 27 games in his career, including two for Washington in 2018, making him much more experienced than the average backup. Nonetheless, it seems unlikely McCoy will remain in contention for a significant role, barring any kind of injury that shakes up the depth chart.
