McCoy (coach's decision) is a healthy scratch for Thursday's game at Minnesota.

With interim coach Bill Callahan running the show, McCoy has been inactive for three contests while Dwayne Haskins backs up Case Keenum. The status quo likely will remain without an injury to one of the Redskins' top two quarterbacks.

