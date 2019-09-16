Coach Jay Gruden said Monday that McCoy (lower leg) could resume individual work in practice this week, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.

While individual work would represent a step forward in the recovery process for McCoy, anything he does in practice this week is unlikely to constitute a "full participation" designation. With that in mind, McCoy is expected to remain sidelined for the Redskins' Week 3 matchup with Chicago, leaving rookie Dwayne Haskins to act as the backup quarterback behind Case Keenum.