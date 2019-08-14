Redskins' Colt McCoy: Likely out Thursday
McCoy (foot/eg) is still sore and isn't likely to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Bengals, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan reports.
Hoffman also reports that McCoy had an ugly week of practice prior to being held out of last Thursday's preseason opener against Cleveland. Washington's depth chart still has McCoy in the No. 1 spot at quarterback, but that seems to be a matter of deferring to a familiar veteran, rather than a realistic prediction about which player has the best odds to make the Week 1 start. McCoy's continued struggles with foot/leg injuries have freed up extra practice reps for Dwayne Haskins and Colt McCoy, with the latter now holding an edge for the Week 1 job, according to both Hoffman and The Washington Post's Rick Snider.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Reviewing 10-team, 0.5 PPR mock
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 10-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft, which features several...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Select Sanu
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Freeman
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Undercover Mock: Taking Mahomes early
Is it a good idea to draft Patrick Mahomes early on Draft Day? Notoriously value-minded quarterback...
-
August Best Ball ADP tells
Heath Cummings says recent ADP for Best Ball shows drafters who to target and avoid.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Fuller
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...