McCoy (foot/eg) is still sore and isn't likely to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Bengals, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan reports.

Hoffman also reports that McCoy had an ugly week of practice prior to being held out of last Thursday's preseason opener against Cleveland. Washington's depth chart still has McCoy in the No. 1 spot at quarterback, but that seems to be a matter of deferring to a familiar veteran, rather than a realistic prediction about which player has the best odds to make the Week 1 start. McCoy's continued struggles with foot/leg injuries have freed up extra practice reps for Dwayne Haskins and Colt McCoy, with the latter now holding an edge for the Week 1 job, according to both Hoffman and The Washington Post's Rick Snider.