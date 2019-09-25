Redskins' Colt McCoy: Listed as full participant
McCoy (lower leg) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
On Tuesday, coach Jay Gruden hinted that McCoy would participate in individual drills, but the veteran signal-caller took part in every part of Wednesday's walkthrough. Considering the Redskins haven't yet put in a full practice, McCoy still may have some hurdles in his path to active status, so his activity level bears watching Thursday and Friday. Elsewhere in the QB room, Case Keenum was a non-participant due to a foot injury, which could open the door for McCoy or rookie Dwayne Haskins to move up the depth chart in the short term.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Whether you're streaming or staring down a tough matchup, Jamey Eisenberg's Week 4 Start and...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Melvin Gordon is expected to make his return to the Chargers soon. How might that affect his...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
Week 4 News & Notes: Melvin Gordon back?
Chris Towers and Ben Gretch get you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 TE Preview: Ride T.J.
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need for Week 4 at tight end.