Play

McCoy (lower leg) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

On Tuesday, coach Jay Gruden hinted that McCoy would participate in individual drills, but the veteran signal-caller took part in every part of Wednesday's walkthrough. Considering the Redskins haven't yet put in a full practice, McCoy still may have some hurdles in his path to active status, so his activity level bears watching Thursday and Friday. Elsewhere in the QB room, Case Keenum was a non-participant due to a foot injury, which could open the door for McCoy or rookie Dwayne Haskins to move up the depth chart in the short term.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories