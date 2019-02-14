McCoy (leg) was recently seen without any support on his recovering leg, Rhiannon Walker of the Athletic reports.

A fractured fibula planted McCoy on injured reserve for the conclusion of the 2018 season. However, it seems the quarterback has progressed well in his rehab, so much so that it's not stretch to think he could be fully ready for the start of OTAs this spring. With Alex Smith (lower leg) not expected to play in 2019, McCoy is tentatively entering the offseason as the No. 1 signal caller on the depth chart in Washington.