Coach Jay Gruden is "optimistic" McCoy (fibula) will play again this season, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

In the wake of Alex Smith's gruesome season-ending leg fractures, McCoy lasted just seven quarters as the Redskins' primary signal-caller before breaking his own fibula. The offense has since cycled through two more quarterbacks, replacing Mark Sanchez with Josh Johnson during a Week 14 loss to the Giants. Johnson is the starter for the time being, but McCoy seems to be a candidate to start Week 16 or 17 if the healing process goes as planned.

