Redskins' Colt McCoy: May suit up again in 2018
Coach Jay Gruden is "optimistic" McCoy (fibula) will play again this season, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
In the wake of Alex Smith's gruesome season-ending leg fractures, McCoy lasted just seven quarters as the Redskins' primary signal-caller before breaking his own fibula. The offense has since cycled through two more quarterbacks, replacing Mark Sanchez with Josh Johnson during a Week 14 loss to the Giants. Johnson is the starter for the time being, but McCoy seems to be a candidate to start Week 16 or 17 if the healing process goes as planned.
