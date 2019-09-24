Redskins' Colt McCoy: May take individual drills soon
Coach Jay Gruden said McCoy (fibula) could work through individual drills this week, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Gruden added to this report by saying McCoy is a "ways away". The Redskins need to see how well McCoy can step into his throws, but it's encouraging that he's progressing to the next stage of recovery. After Monday night's terrible performance by Case Keenum (three interceptions, two lost fumbles), the Redskins could use the options under center, although they have rookie Dwayne Haskins as well.
