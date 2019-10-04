Play

McCoy will start Sunday's game against the Patriots, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.

McCoy gets his first start of the 2019 campaign, while the No. 2 job will come down to Case Keenum's health, with the veteran quarterback listed as questionable due to a foot injury. McCoy will have his hands full, facing a red-hot Patriots defense without the services of Jordan Reed (concussion) or Vernon Davis (concussion). Washington also has Terry McLaurin (hamstring) listed as questionable, trending toward another game-time decision.

