Redskins' Colt McCoy: No longer injured
McCoy isn't on the initial injury report for Sunday's game in Arizona, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
McCoy dealt with a thumb injury on his throwing hand during the preseason but is apparently fine for Week 1. He's locked in as the backup to Alex Smith.
