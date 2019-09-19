Redskins' Colt McCoy: No on-field work yet
McCoy (lower leg) didn't take part in practice Thursday, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.
Coach Jay Gruden told Hoffman on Monday that McCoy may be cleared for individual work this week, but it didn't happen in his first chance to do so. McCoy has two more sessions to make an appearance, at which point he likely will be ruled out as he's not close to participating in team drills.
