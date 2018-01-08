Redskins' Colt McCoy: No pass attempts in 2017
McCoy did not record a single pass during the 2017 season.
McCoy's third season as the Redskins' backup quarterback was his quietest, as the 31-year-old only took the field for one contest, failing to register a pass attempt in the process. Washington now enters another offseason with Kirk Cousins as an unrestricted free agent, leaving McCoy as the most experienced quarterback under contract on the roster -- he signed a deal through the 2018 season.
