McCoy (foot/leg) wasn't spotted at practice Sunday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

McCoy didn't play in Thursday's preseason loss to the Bengals and his current absence puts a pause on his efforts to re-enter the conversation when it comes to claiming Washington's top QB assignment for Week 1. Though the team's posted preseason depth chart still lists McCoy ahead of Case Keenum and Dwayne Haskins, Ben Standig of the Athletic relays that coach Jay Gruden notes starting is "not even in the equation right now (for McCoy) until he's healthy. Once I get the word he's 100 percent healthy, then we'll start talking about the competition." With the regular season looming, the odds favor Keenum drawing the nod on Sept. 8 against the Eagles, but Washington's QB situation remains fluid enough at this stage that McCoy could quickly make up ground on that front once he's able to practice again without restriction.

