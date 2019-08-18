Redskins' Colt McCoy: Not at practice Sunday
McCoy (foot/leg) wasn't spotted at practice Sunday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
McCoy didn't play in Thursday's preseason loss to the Bengals and his current absence puts a pause on his efforts to re-enter the conversation when it comes to claiming Washington's top QB assignment for Week 1. Though the team's posted preseason depth chart still lists McCoy ahead of Case Keenum and Dwayne Haskins, Ben Standig of the Athletic relays that coach Jay Gruden notes starting is "not even in the equation right now (for McCoy) until he's healthy. Once I get the word he's 100 percent healthy, then we'll start talking about the competition." With the regular season looming, the odds favor Keenum drawing the nod on Sept. 8 against the Eagles, but Washington's QB situation remains fluid enough at this stage that McCoy could quickly make up ground on that front once he's able to practice again without restriction.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Damien Williams is a top Fantasy RB
After Andy Reid suggested he gave Damien Williams the starter's treatment, Dave Richard believes...
-
Best sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Westbrook up
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Offseason moves
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.