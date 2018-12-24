Redskins' Colt McCoy: Officially out for Week 17
McCoy (lower leg) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
When he met with the media Sunday, coach Jay Gruden left the door open for McCoy to return for the postseason after the veteran signal-caller recently resumed running, but McCoy's 2018 campaign will officially come to an end after Washington was officially eliminated from playoff contention when Dallas, Philadelphia, Minnesota and Seattle all won their respective Week 16 games. McCoy will continue to focus on rehabbing his broken leg over the next few weeks before returning at full strength for OTAs in the spring. Josh Johnson will pick up another start for Washington in Week 17 while Mark Sanchez serves as the backup quarterback.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16