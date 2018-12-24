McCoy (lower leg) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

When he met with the media Sunday, coach Jay Gruden left the door open for McCoy to return for the postseason after the veteran signal-caller recently resumed running, but McCoy's 2018 campaign will officially come to an end after Washington was officially eliminated from playoff contention when Dallas, Philadelphia, Minnesota and Seattle all won their respective Week 16 games. McCoy will continue to focus on rehabbing his broken leg over the next few weeks before returning at full strength for OTAs in the spring. Josh Johnson will pick up another start for Washington in Week 17 while Mark Sanchez serves as the backup quarterback.