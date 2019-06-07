Redskins' Colt McCoy: On rehab field
McCoy (lower leg) practiced on the rehab field in team minicamp Thursday, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan reports.
McCoy was expected to participate in minicamp to some extent and is still expected to be fully ready when training camp begins in late July, barring any major setbacks. The 32-year-old appears to be progressing well in his recovery from his third surgery on a fractured right fibula. Even when fully healthy, McCoy will likely be limited to a backup role behind Case Keenum and first-round pick Dwayne Haskins.
