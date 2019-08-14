Redskins' Colt McCoy: Out again Thursday
Coach Jay Gruden confirmed that McCoy (foot/leg) won't play in Thursday's preseason game versus the Bengals, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
McCoy is still dealing with the residual effects of his fractured right fibula from the end of last season, which hasn't allowed him to practice much in training camp or suit up for the Redskins' first two exhibitions. If the starting QB race turns into Case Keenum versus Dwayne Haskins, the former likely has a leg up considering his veteran status, at least to begin the campaign. The preceding is assuming McCoy remains in recovery mode, as he tops the team's most recent depth chart.
