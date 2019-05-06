Redskins' Colt McCoy: Out until training camp
McCoy (lower leg) is expected to be sidelined until training camp, Les Carpenter of The Washington Post reports.
McCoy was originally going to be back on the field during the middle of OTAs, but he underwent a third surgery on his fractured right fibula in mid-April and will now be sidelined until much closer to the start of the regular season. Once healthy, he's expected to compete for snaps with Case Keenum, who could gain an edge over the summer if he stays healthy and impresses coaches. The Redskins also signed Ohio State-product Dwayne Haskins in the first round of the draft, who will represent a third competitor in training camp as head coach Jay Gruden tries to settle on a man to lead the offense once the season begins.
