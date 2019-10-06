Redskins' Colt McCoy: Overwhelmed by Patriots
McCoy completed 18 of 27 passes for 119 yards and an interception while rushing twice for 14 yards in Sunday's 33-7 loss to New England.
McCoy was faced with a daunting matchup in his season debut, so he unsurprisingly struggled against a Patriots defense that's arguably the best in the league. A silver lining here is that McCoy showed some promising chemistry with rookie receiver Terry McLaurin, who accounted for 51 of McCoy's 119 yards. It remains to be seen whether McCoy, Case Keenum (foot) or rookie Dwayne Haskins starts under center when the winless Redskins face the winless Dolphins in Week 6.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...