McCoy completed 18 of 27 passes for 119 yards and an interception while rushing twice for 14 yards in Sunday's 33-7 loss to New England.

McCoy was faced with a daunting matchup in his season debut, so he unsurprisingly struggled against a Patriots defense that's arguably the best in the league. A silver lining here is that McCoy showed some promising chemistry with rookie receiver Terry McLaurin, who accounted for 51 of McCoy's 119 yards. It remains to be seen whether McCoy, Case Keenum (foot) or rookie Dwayne Haskins starts under center when the winless Redskins face the winless Dolphins in Week 6.