Redskins' Colt McCoy: Progressing nicely from injury
McCoy (lower leg) is expected to participate in June minicamp to some extent and should be fully ready in late July when training camp begins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
McCoy is back with the team for OTAs and seems to be recovering well from his third surgery on a fractured right fibula. He was originally expected to miss all offseason work until training camp, but the timetable apparently has been moved up. Once healthy, McCoy will compete for the starting job with Case Keenum and first-round pick Dwayne Haskins. While experience in coach Jay Gruden's offense may help his cause, McCoy hasn't shown any real sign of being anything more than a competent game manager.
