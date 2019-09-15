McCoy (lower leg) went through a pregame workout Sunday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

The primary hangup with McCoy's recovery has been difficulty push off his right leg, which he tested out Sunday with a number of throws. He remains without a timetable to return, but activity in any Week 3 practices would be the a sign that he's getting close. In the meantime, Case Keenum will direct the Redskins offense while rookie Dwayne Haskins serves as the backup QB.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories