Redskins' Colt McCoy: Puts in pregame workout
McCoy (lower leg) went through a pregame workout Sunday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
The primary hangup with McCoy's recovery has been difficulty push off his right leg, which he tested out Sunday with a number of throws. He remains without a timetable to return, but activity in any Week 3 practices would be the a sign that he's getting close. In the meantime, Case Keenum will direct the Redskins offense while rookie Dwayne Haskins serves as the backup QB.
