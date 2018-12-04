McCoy is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Eagles with a right lower leg injury.

McCoy slipped awkwardly in the first quarter before taking a sack and came up limping. He worked with the training staff on the sidelines but ultimately headed to the locker room for further evaluation. Mark Sanchez will take over the Redskins offense with both McCoy and Alex Smith (leg) on the shelf.

