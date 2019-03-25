Redskins' Colt McCoy: Recovering from second surgery
McCoy is recovering from a second surgery on his fractured right fibula, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
The follow-up procedure explains why McCoy was using a cast and crutches this past weekend, more than a month after he was spotted walking without any support. He should still have time to make a full recovery before the start of training camp, at which point he's expected to compete with offseason trade acquisition Case Keenum for the starting job. It's also quite possible Washington adds a rookie quarterback to the competition.
