Redskins' Colt McCoy: Season ends on IR
The Redskins placed McCoy (lower leg) on injured reserve Thursday.
The transaction is merely a formality, as coach Jay Gruden had already ruled McCoy out for the season finale against the Eagles days earlier. McCoy, who completed 34 of 54 passes for 372 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions across three games (two starts), is set to become a free agent in March, but Washington may have some interest in bringing him back as a No. 2 quarterback.
