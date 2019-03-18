McCoy will compete with Case Keenum for the starting quarterback job, Adam Dreyfuss of the team's official website reports.

It's also possible Washington adds a young quarterback to the mix, seeing as Keenum and McCoy are both in their early 30s and entering the final seasons of their respective contracts. The team hasn't officially ruled out Alex Smith (leg), but it seems like a long shot that he'd be ready to play any sooner than 2020. With Adrian Peterson, Derrius Guice (knee) and Chris Thompson all set to return in the backfield, coach Jay Gruden presumably hopes to build his offense around the running game, though it isn't clear his defense is good enough to keep the plan on track. Even so, it's hard to imagine a scenario in which the team's starting quarterback is a valuable asset in standard fantasy leagues. As of mid-March, the depth chart at wide receiver is led by Paul Richardson (shoulder), Josh Doctson and Trey Quinn (ankle).