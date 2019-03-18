Redskins' Colt McCoy: Set to compete with Keenum
McCoy will compete with Case Keenum for the starting quarterback job, Adam Dreyfuss of the team's official website reports.
It's also possible Washington adds a young quarterback to the mix, seeing as Keenum and McCoy are both in their early 30s and entering the final seasons of their respective contracts. The team hasn't officially ruled out Alex Smith (leg), but it seems like a long shot that he'd be ready to play any sooner than 2020. With Adrian Peterson, Derrius Guice (knee) and Chris Thompson all set to return in the backfield, coach Jay Gruden presumably hopes to build his offense around the running game, though it isn't clear his defense is good enough to keep the plan on track. Even so, it's hard to imagine a scenario in which the team's starting quarterback is a valuable asset in standard fantasy leagues. As of mid-March, the depth chart at wide receiver is led by Paul Richardson (shoulder), Josh Doctson and Trey Quinn (ankle).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...