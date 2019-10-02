Redskins' Colt McCoy: Sharing reps with Haskins
McCoy and Dwayne Haskins split the QB reps at Wednesday's practice with Case Keenum (foot) in a walking boot, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.
Despite reaching the end of his recovery from a fibula injury, McCoy was a healthy scratch Week 4. Coach Jay Gruden noted the amount of time McCoy missed, but he may reconsider due to Keenum's lingering injury and Haskins' ineffectiveness in his first NFL action. It appears all three signal-callers have a chance to start Sunday against the Patriots.
