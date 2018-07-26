McCoy signed a one-year extension with the Redskins worth up to $7 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McCoy is entering the final year of his previous deal, a three-year, $9 million contract he signed in 2016. His extension for 2019 has several clauses that will likely mean he makes less than $7 million if he operates as the backup once again, but the team appears to be content with McCoy as the backup to Alex Smith for the foreseeable future.

More News
Our Latest Stories