Redskins' Colt McCoy: Sitting out Week 16
McCoy (lower leg) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Titans, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
McCoy still isn't practicing after undergoing surgery earlier this month to repair a fractured fibula and will be sidelined for a third straight game, but the veteran quarterback still isn't ruling himself out for 2018. Per Les Carpenter of The Washington Post, McCoy has been running under the supervision of trainers and is targeting the regular-season finale against the Eagles for a return. Josh Johnson will log another start in McCoy's stead in Week 16 as the Redskins look to keep their playoff hopes alive.
