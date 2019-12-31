Redskins' Colt McCoy: Stays behind in Texas
McCoy did not return to Washington with the team after Sunday's 47-16 loss in Dallas, Michael Phillips of Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.
This may just be a matter of convenience for a player with roots in Texas, but it could also be taken as a sign that McCoy either plans to retire or will join a new team for 2020. The 33-year-old made his lone appearance of 2019 in a 33-7 loss to the Patriots back in Week 5, completing 18 of 27 passes for 122 yards, with no touchdowns, an interception and six sacks. McCoy's contract will expire at the start of the new league year unless he signs an extension beforehand. His overall track record hints at a competent No. 2 quarterback, tough his three starts within the past five years were somewhat less promising.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
What can Henry do as an encore?
Ben Gretch looks back at the TRAP leaderboard from 2019 and offers some thoughts on key players...
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Top 10 QB rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 quarterback rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...