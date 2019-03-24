Redskins' Colt McCoy: Still laboring with crutches
McCoy was spotted with a cast and crutches Sunday, Jim Vertuno of The Associated Press reports.
He broke his leg in Week 13 versus the Eagles and missed the remainder of the season. McCoy was seen without the help of crutches or a cast in February, so he was assumed healthy. However, he was the grand marshal for a race in Austin, Texas where he was seen sporting crutches again. It appears this is a hiccup in McCoy's recovery, so a quick recovery would benefit the 32-year-old who will be competing with Case Keenum for the starting quarterback role throughout the offseason program and training camp.
