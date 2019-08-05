Redskins' Colt McCoy: Suffers foot injury
McCoy left Monday's practice due to a foot injury, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
The Redskins held McCoy out of the final period of the session as a precautionary measure, one day removed from coach Jay Gruden listing the veteran as the No. 1 QB on the team's first unofficial depth chart. The reason given was McCoy's experience in the system, though his recovery from a broken right fibula has capped his practice reps, even into training camp. With the entire preseason schedule to come, he'll have to fend off current No. 2 Case Keenum and No. 3 Dwayne Haskins, the latter of whom is in essence the quarterback of the future after being selected 15th overall in this year's draft.
